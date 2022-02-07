Exclusive

This Big Mouth Spin-Off Series Sneak Peek Is NSFW

In an E! News exclusive clip, we finally get a first look at the Big Mouth spin-off series, Human Resources. Watch the sneak peek here before it premieres March 18 on Netflix!

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 07, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesMaya RudolphCelebritiesNetflixKeke PalmerAidy BryantNick Kroll
Watch: 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

BRB, emailing HR about this NSFW sneak peek.

The Big Mouth spin–off series Human Resources is heading to our small screens on March 18. And now in an E! News exclusive clip, we get a first look at what's to come when the adult animation drops on Netflix

The series "pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures—Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more—that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years," according to the show description.

Human Resources features a star–studded cast including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis, who will be reprising their Big Mouth roles, along with newcomers Aidy BryantRandall Park, Brandon Kyle Goodman and Keke Palmer

"Welcome to Human Resources," Connie the Hormone Monstress (Rudolph) says in the clip. "As a new employee of the most prestigious organization in human relations, you are about to embark on an amazing adventure."

Well, she is not wrong because this preview is certainly a trip! 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

"Life down on earth can be very complicated," she continues. "And that's why people need us. You'll be assigned your human clients by the tube."

"I got Michael Bloomberg!" the Hormone Monstress announces.

"You'll have the opportunity to work with creatures in many departments," Connie adds. "Your teammates will be...Love Bugs, Logic Rocks and many more. You are all essential workers who help make humans human."

Trending Stories

1

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App

2

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

3

See the Kardashians Celebrate Birth of Kylie and Travis' Baby Boy

Well, we don't need a Logic Rock to know that this show is going to be great.

Human Resources premieres March 18 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App

2

Nina Dobrev Deserves Gold Medal for Olympics Gift She Gave Shaun White

3

See the Kardashians Celebrate Birth of Kylie and Travis' Baby Boy

4
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce Is Stalled

5

Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment About Rihanna's Baby Bump Photos

Latest News

Pete Davidson Admits He's "Very Hittable" in Super Bowl Commercial

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App

Exclusive

This Big Mouth Spin-Off Series Sneak Peek Is NSFW

Exclusive

See All the Summer House Stars Make Out During Spin the Bottle

Exclusive

Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She's Dating Again After Steve Lodge Breakup

Lisa Vanderpump Gives Update After Breaking Her Leg in Horse Accident

Exclusive

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Name Their Son After Favorite Movie