This Big Mouth Spin-Off Series Sneak Peek Is NSFW

BRB, emailing HR about this NSFW sneak peek.
The Big Mouth spin–off series Human Resources is heading to our small screens on March 18. And now in an E! News exclusive clip, we get a first look at what's to come when the adult animation drops on Netflix.
The series "pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures—Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more—that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years," according to the show description.
Human Resources features a star–studded cast including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis, who will be reprising their Big Mouth roles, along with newcomers Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Brandon Kyle Goodman and Keke Palmer.
"Welcome to Human Resources," Connie the Hormone Monstress (Rudolph) says in the clip. "As a new employee of the most prestigious organization in human relations, you are about to embark on an amazing adventure."
Well, she is not wrong because this preview is certainly a trip!
"Life down on earth can be very complicated," she continues. "And that's why people need us. You'll be assigned your human clients by the tube."
"I got Michael Bloomberg!" the Hormone Monstress announces.
"You'll have the opportunity to work with creatures in many departments," Connie adds. "Your teammates will be...Love Bugs, Logic Rocks and many more. You are all essential workers who help make humans human."
Well, we don't need a Logic Rock to know that this show is going to be great.
Human Resources premieres March 18 on Netflix.