The Kardashians Promise Fans "You Have No Idea What's Coming" in New Hulu Teaser

You're going to want to make sure to keep up with these Kardashians teasers.
After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family revealed in 2020 that they are making the move to Hulu and developing their own original series titled The Kardashians.
While the reality show doesn't have a set release date just yet, that doesn't mean the family can't have a little bit of fun hinting about what's in store. In fact, in the series' latest teaser released on Friday, Feb. 4, Kendall Jenner boldly declared, "You have no idea what's coming."
The 15-second clip features brief appearances from the entire family except for Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott. In the video, Kim Kardashian, who is currently in the middle of a divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, can be seen smiling, while mom Kris Jenner poses in a white blazer.
Kourtney Kardashian blows a kiss to the camera before Khloe Kardashian, dressed in a skin-tight, taupe dress, cheekily asks, "Are you ready?"
Throughout the video, the words "Glamour," "Power," Fame" and "Family" flash on screen in between clips of swarms of paparazzi and Kim exiting a car. The video then reads, "The world will be watching."
This isn't the first teaser that the family has shared prior to the show's official release date. On New Year's Eve, they also shared a clip of the entire family, including Kylie, dressed in the same outfits as the latest clip as they wished everyone a Happy New Year.
Per the show's official synopsis, The Kardashians will see "The Kardashian / Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives."
Consider us ready, Khloe!