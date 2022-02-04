See Andy Cohen's Adorable Son Ben Steal the Show at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Andy Cohen received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 4 and his son Benjamin was there to support. See all the priceless photos of the daddy-son duo that will melt your heart.

A family affair.

Andy Cohen was honored today, Feb. 4, with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but it was the Bravo star's son Benjamin who stole the show with his cuteness.

The daddy-son duo melted hearts while posing for pics together after the unveiling of the Watch What Happens Live host's star.

Cohen looked dapper in a blue suit and black tie while his adorable mini-me sported a plaid button-down shirt, puffer vest and tan pants. Andy and Ben flashed giant smiles while celebrating alongside family and friends.

And it wasn't just a big day for Cohen. Ben is celebrating his third birthday today as well, which Andy made sure to call out in his acceptance speech.

Celebs at the event included Cohen's BFFs John Mayer and Jerry O'Connell and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna. Andy's parents and sister were also in the audience.

Mayer spoke during the ceremony calling Andy "the world's friend," adding, "He's also my friend, my dear friend, and there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on...He's got the charm of Karen Huger, the depth of Kandi Burruss and he can party like Vicki Gunvalson in Mexico."

photos
Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin's Cutest Photos

Rinna encouraged everyone "to get up on a table and dance for Andy Cohen and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame" while presenting.

Andy thanked all the Housewives saying, "Without you ladies, I wouldn't be on the boulevard of dreams today." He ended his speech with, "And happy birthday, Ben! We've got cookies waiting for you, man."

See all the adorable photos of Ben stealing the show, plus more pics from Andy's Walk of Fame ceremony, below!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Best Buds

Andy and Ben flash giant smiles while posing together in front of the star.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Like Father, Like Son

The two clearly share good-looking genes.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
LOL

Ben laughs while watching his dad from the audience.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Hilarious Housewives

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais honor their Bravo boss.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Prom Pic

Andy and BFF John Mayer pose for a prom-worthy photo opp.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Well Deserved

Andy is clearly over the moon following the unveiling.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Touching Tribute

Mayer gives a touching speech.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
All Smiles

Congrats, Andy!

