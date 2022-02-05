Claire Holt Might Just Have the Sweetest Valentine's Day Ever Planned

She first dove into Hollywood as a mermaid on H20: Just Add Water, before playing a vampire across several years on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. But the one job Aussie actress Claire Holt couldn't wait to sink her teeth into was as Global Ambassador for World Nutella Day Feb. 5.
Yes, that's a thing and, yes, her partnership with the beloved hazelnut spread is, as the 33-year-old actress told E! News, her "greatest role of all time!"
Well, okay, that and her job parenting 2-year-old James and 16-month-old Elle, her kids with husband Andrew Joblon. "As a mum, it's the best thing of my life," she raved. "They're like, pure joy and pure love. And even when they're tiny baby dictators. They're my best friends and I cannot imagine a life without them."
Still, Holt admitted, raising two kids under two is "madness and you just have to give up trying to be perfect and realize that you're the best parent for you kid and do what you can."
Like passing on her love of Nutella, which is just one of the many things Holt has shared with her tiny, uh, sweeties.
The family recently visited the brands café in Chicago to spend a day cooking recipes with Nutella, though the Andie swimwear designer admitted she is a traditionalist when it comes to how she most enjoys the product—"like standard on top of poundcake, on top of a piece of toast, fruit dipped in [it]. I don't get too crazy."
Used to warmer temps in Australia, Holt gushed that stepping onto the shop on a "freezing cold" day in the Midwest was "really just a treat, like getting a massage or a facial, you know, right up there with that. I got hot coffee which is hard to do with kids and just sit there and enjoy the taste and the aroma and it was amazing."
The shared sweetness for the family-of-four will continue into Valentine's Day, with Holt revealing their special plans for the holiday: A skiing adventure with her father, John Holt, who will be meeting her daughter for the first time.
"I haven't seen my dad in two years," she explained. "He's been in Australia and they haven't been able to get out with the pandemic so he's finally coming out to America and my dad will be crashing our Valentine's Day."
Though Holt will be hitting the snow, she did have some suggestions for those who might be celebrating solo.
"Treat yourself! Have a nice little wine. Write yourself a card, get yourself a massage," she recommended. "Do all the things that you would hope that someone would do for you because if you do it for yourself, that's okay."
Self-care is something Holt takes quite seriously, partnering with the skincare brand Fig-1, which focuses on sustainability and accessibility.
"It's really amazing because they're super effective and they're at a really accessible price point," she continued. "Everything's under $40 which I think is amazing in this world of skincare where with serums and creams and stuff out there can cost an absolute fortune."
Her favorite product is the Micellar oil cleanser, which "just removes everything. It takes all your eye makeup off and it feels beautiful and leaves your skin really hydrated after."
Hydration is something that has been part of Holt's life since she her four-year stint as Emma on H20: Just Add Water began in 2006. But the Australian series also introduced her to one of her closest friends, Phoebe Tonkin. The pair would go on to co-star again on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, and also make regular appearances on each other's Instagram accounts.
"I feel so lucky that I have been able to cultivate friendships that are like real and lasting doing what I do," Holt said of their bond. "Phoebe and I met when I when I was 16. We navigated this world together. It's been such a treat and she's been an amazing friend to me over the years and I just love to see her happy and I love to see her thriving."
And it doesn't hurt that Tonkin babysits Holt's children from time to time.
"James calls her Aunt Phoebs," Holt shared. "Actually, he started called her Uncle Phoebs and then I had to explain to him that it's Aunt Phoebs."
Tonkin isn't the only relationship Holt has maintained throughout her transition from Australia to Hollywood, counting actors Jessica McNamee and Luke Baines among her closest friends.
"All the time we hang out together! Because when I first moved to America, I didn't really know anyone, so I just gravitated towards the familiar accents," Holt explained. "And we all formed a little gang and so most of my friends are now Australian and it's the best thing ever. We could be anywhere, we might as well be in Australia. It's great because we all kind of have the same attitude about life, to have fun and enjoy each other's company. So it's really nice to have that little slice of home."
Topped with Nutella, of course.