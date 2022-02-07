Mary J. Blige Through the Years: See Her Evolution in Photos

Take a look back at Mary J. Blige's life in photos ahead of what's sure to be an iconic 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show.

By Allison Crist Feb 07, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Call the radio, because we just can't be without Mary J. Blige

Aptly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, she's maintained a flourishing career as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer and entrepreneur for nearly 30 years. And thankfully, she shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

2022 is going to be a particularly big year for Blige, as she's set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, just two days before taking the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Blige will release her 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

So, in honor of everything the R&B legend has in the works, we're looking back at her journey to stardom. Keep scrolling to see how far Blige has come—though we're sure her new album will take her even farther—with photos dating all the way back to 1993.

16 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Good Morning Gorgeous drops this Friday, Feb. 11. Catch Blige in both the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show and in Hologic's first-ever TV ad during the game this Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC.

Getty Images
1993
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
1993
Getty Images
1995
Getty Images
1995
Paul Natkin/WireImage
1995
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
1996
Getty Images
1996
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
1996
Getty Images
1996
Getty Image
1998
Getty Image
1998
Getty Image
1998
Getty Image
1999
Shutterstock
1999
Getty Images
2000
Getty Image
2000
Paul Natkin/WireImage
2000
Getty Image
2000
Getty Images
2001
Getty Images
2001
Getty Images
2001
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
2001
Getty Images
2003
Getty Images
2003
Getty Images
2004
Shutterstock
2005
Getty Images
2005
Getty Images
2007
Getty Images
2009
Getty Images
2010
