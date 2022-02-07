Mary J. Blige Through the Years: See Her Evolution in Photos

Watch : Mary J. Blige Reveals Her Favorite Hairstyle

Call the radio, because we just can't be without Mary J. Blige.

Aptly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, she's maintained a flourishing career as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer and entrepreneur for nearly 30 years. And thankfully, she shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

2022 is going to be a particularly big year for Blige, as she's set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, just two days before taking the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Blige will release her 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

So, in honor of everything the R&B legend has in the works, we're looking back at her journey to stardom. Keep scrolling to see how far Blige has come—though we're sure her new album will take her even farther—with photos dating all the way back to 1993.