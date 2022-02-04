Mary Cosby's Fate on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Revealed

A Salt Lake City shakeup.
After skipping The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season two reunion taping last month, E! News can exclusively reveal Mary Cosby's fate on the hit Bravo series.
A source close to production tells E!, "Mary has not been filming and production has no plans to film with her for season three. She knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion."
RHOSLC is currently filming season three with all of Mary's former co-stars expected to return minus Jennie Nguyen, who was fired last month after racially insensitive 2020 Facebook posts resurfaced online.
In mid-January, Mary took to social media to explain why she skipped out on the season two reunion.
"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Mary told several fans during a Twitter Spaces chat. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt...I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."
During season two, several co-stars have questioned Mary's church, even likening it to a "cult" (Mary denied the cult allegations).
"I mean, how many titles did they put on me?" added during the Twitter chat. "I was a lot of things this season. I was everything. I mean, call me Batman."
RHOSLC executive produce Andy Cohen called Mary's absence from the reunion "very disappointing" during his Radio Andy Sirius XM show on Jan. 11 but didn't reveal if she was fired.
"I spoke to her on New Year's Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk," he said. "It's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."
Andy continued, "This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion: You allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture. I would much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is...she was a big part of the success of this show."
