Euphoria Has Been Renewed For Season 3 And We Have Never Ever Been Happier

After hearing this news, we have never ever been happier. On Feb. 4 HBO announced that Euphoria has been renewed for a third season. This comes less than a month after the premiere of season two, and ahead of the season finale, which airs Feb. 27.

And if you're excited, you're not alone. The season two premiere of the teen drama, starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira, debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max.

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria," Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming said, "Have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."