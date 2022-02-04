Does Brie Bella’s Husband Daniel Bryan Get Jealous of Her Dirty Dancing? She Says...

Brie Bella is getting hot and heavy—just not with her husband.
The Total Bellas star is currently competing on Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing, which pits pairs of celebrities against each other as they recreate scenes from the cult-classic film and fight to be crowned the winning "Baby" and "Johnny."
Brie killed the first week's routine, which she admittedly "loved" as she said during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Feb. 4.
"I was really nervous 'cause I didn't know how I would look but I feel like Antonio Gates and I really brought it," she added.
Brie's husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) was also "a little nervous" when she initially told him she was joining the show.
"He was, like, 'Okay, dirty dancing? Like, what does that mean?'" the former WWE star explained. "But, you know, like everyone, you know the movie and you know the beautiful story in the movie, and I think that's what made him comfortable."
She continued, "He's, like, 'Okay, it's dirty dancing but that movie was iconic.' And everything they did in there was done really great. So he was fine, but you know, I could tell he was a little nervous."
When it came time to watch the first episode together, Brie said Bryan "acted very great about it, but I did sense a little jealousy."
Perhaps the couple could do a little dirty dancing of their own?
Or not. "My husband, he's an amazing wrestler, but not dancer," Brie explained with a laugh. "And so it is a little, you know, like, we try to do some fun stuff like that, but just we look like parents at a wedding dancing. It's awful."
Regardless of their abilities, there's no doubt that joining the show has been a good thing for Brie.
"I have to say, the one thing I felt like I was missing for probably the last decade, and especially being a mom, is that sexy side, that side where sometimes we feel like we're not allowed to let loose," she said. "And in wrestling you have to be strong. I always have to be a badass. And The Real Dirty Dancing allowed me to just be sensual and be, like, okay with my body and brought out this side I really needed."
Speaking of wrestling, Brie and her twin sister Nikki Bella recently returned to the ring for the Royal Rumble 2022 match.
"It was so much fun to take out Nikki," Brie revealed on Daily Pop. "Revenge was definitely coming. But you know, the crowd was on fire. It felt so great. I haven't been in the ring for three years. And I was, like, 'Okay, am I going to be rusty?' [But] I didn't skip a beat it was so fun, and, of course, it gave me the itch to want to come back. I really missed it."
As for whether or not she's seriously considering rejoining the WWE, Brie had this to say: "Never say never."
"This is always what happens to me," she added. "I'm always, like, 'I'm retired,' but then I go there and I'm, like, 'No, never mind, I don't want to be.' If they have ideas for me, I'm willing to listen."
Hear more from Brie in the above Daily Pop interview. Then, get an exclusive first look at next week's all-new episode of The Real Dirty Dancing, airing Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Fox.