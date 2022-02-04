Nina Dobrev Deserves a Gold Medal for Gift She Gave Shaun White Before 2022 Olympics

Watch : Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's Love Story TIMELINE

Olympian Shaun White got the sweetest parting gift from girlfriend Nina Dobrev to celebrate his participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 35-year-old snowboarder and three-time Olympic gold medalist revealed the heartfelt present the Vampire Diaries alum gave him ahead of his fifth Olympic Games in a remote live interview from a train on NBC's Today show Friday, Feb. 4. The actress was unable to go with White, as the International Olympic Committee has banned foreign spectators from the event as part of its strict COVID-19 safety protocols, just like they did with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"I wish she could have been here," White said. "She was trying her hardest to sneak in somehow. But, you know, she's been so supportive and so wonderful, really just in my corner every step of the way. Hi Nina! Thank you for everything. She really has done some amazing things for me. And my sendoff to China was just so beautiful. She made this incredible video of all my friends and family. Really incredible."