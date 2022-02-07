Exclusive

See All the Summer House Stars Make Out During a Game of Spin the Bottle

Things are getting hot and heavy in this exclusive Summer House sneak peek. See how a game of spin the bottle leads to a potential love attraction between two of the stars.

Partying like it's 1995.

This are getting wild in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight's new episode of Summer House, airing Monday, Feb. 7. It's Amanda Batula's 30th birthday and the gang is celebrating with a '90s-themed bash.

"Guys, we're playing spin the bottle," Paige DeSorbo announces in the first look.

Right off the bat, hookup buddies Paige and Andrea Denver are sharing a passionate kiss, then Paige and Amanda are locking lips as all the roommates cheer them on.

Lindsay Hubbard pounces on Ciara Miller and straddles her while planting a passionate kiss on her mouth and everyone laughs.

"Someone gets these girls a cigarette," Alex Wach quips.

Next it's Alex's turn and he says, "I'm one hundred percent landing on Andrea right now," but the bottle ultimately lands on Ciara.

Instead of exchanging a quick peck, Alex and Ciara have a full-on make-out sesh that lasts a good six seconds. 

"Alex is not a bad kisser," a smitten Ciara says afterwards in her confessional. "Did we hit teeth? Yes. I think the pressure got the best of us, but there's a good foundation here. He's a contender."

Ciara jokes to Paige following the PDA, "I kissed all my lip liner off!"

Ciara adds, "I kissed Alex. We made out, now I'm like, 'Do I like him?'"

With Ciara and Alex's kiss turn into something more serious? Find out on tonight's Summer House at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

