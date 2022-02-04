Nicki Minaj's Adele Impression Will Have You Saying "Oh My God"

Pound the alarm! You need to hear Nicki Minaj's hilarious impression of Adele—complete with hand gestures—and all about when she plans to release her new album.

Crank up the super bass, because you absolutely need to hear Nicki Minaj's hilarious impression of Adele.  

When the "Bang Bang" rapper visited The Late Late Show on Thursday, Feb. 3, host James Corden played a segment from Adele's 2016 carpool karaoke performance that saw the "Easy On Me" singer fiercely rapping along to Nicki's hit "Monster." 

After the clip, Nicki bowed down in gratitude and only had positive things to say about Adele's performance. "First of all, it's Adele. Second of all, it's ‘Monster,'" she said. "That made my day, my year. I probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing." 

However, when the tables were turned and she was asked to impersonate Adele, Nicki's eyes widened and she initially appeared worried. Then, centering herself, the rapper effortlessly mimicked the "When We Were Young" singer's iconic Cockney accent and gave a tutorial all at the same time. 

"Alright, in order for me to just handle Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?" Nicki explained. "Because the thing is, normally, everybody knows my British accent is sort of like a posh white lady, a rich white lady, right? But with Adele, I sort of have to transform, like she might've used to sell crack."  

Using hand gestures, the rapper continued, "Like, maybe she used to be like hustling nickels and dimes in the hood and then, like, she got her big break. That's what I see when I see her, like she's always so expressive, right?" 

Adele has yet to share her reaction to the impression, perhaps because, like the rest of the world, she's busy listening to Nicki's new single "Do We Have A Problem." When asked if a new album is on the horizon, Nicki simply replied, "Yes."

"Oh my god, why are you doing this?" Nicki joked when pressed for a potential release date. "I do know it's soon and I do know it's a lot sooner than it's ever been. And I know it's coming this year. And I know that it'll be out before the summertime."

As the crowd cheered at the news, the rapper added, "Oh yeah, that's tea for you."

