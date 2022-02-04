And Just Like That Writer Calls Out John Corbett for Teasing Aidan's Return

Now that we've made it through the entire season of And Just Like That..., we couldn't help but wonder: Where the heck was Aidan?!
Because, back in April, John Corbett—who played the romantic rival to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the original Sex and the City series—revealed that he would indeed return to the HBO Max reboot. "I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six, adding that the news was "very exciting" for him.
Except, well, he didn't make an appearance on the show. In fact, the show's writing team revealed that (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan were never destined to cross paths any time soon.
"John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," writer Julie Rottenberg joked in an interview with Deadline, noting the team "didn't say anything" about a potential cameo.
However, the show's creator Michael Patrick King clarified that Carrie's ex could still be considered relevant—just not in this next chapter.
"There's nothing old news about Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett as actors and beings and interests," Michael told the outlet. "The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan…We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing, and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming."
As AJLT viewers can recall, Carrie started off this season grieving the loss of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth). And spoiler alert for those who haven't watched the finale: One year after his sudden death, Carrie has seemed to slowly move on in her romantic life—with her podcast producer.
"It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," Michael added. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light—the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."
