And Just Like That Writer Calls Out John Corbett for Teasing Aidan's Return

Now that we've made it through the entire season of And Just Like That..., we couldn't help but wonder: Where the heck was Aidan?!



Because, back in April, John Corbett—who played the romantic rival to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the original Sex and the City series—revealed that he would indeed return to the HBO Max reboot. "I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six, adding that the news was "very exciting" for him.



Except, well, he didn't make an appearance on the show. In fact, the show's writing team revealed that (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan were never destined to cross paths any time soon.

"John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," writer Julie Rottenberg joked in an interview with Deadline, noting the team "didn't say anything" about a potential cameo.

However, the show's creator Michael Patrick King clarified that Carrie's ex could still be considered relevant—just not in this next chapter.