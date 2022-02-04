And Just Like That Writer Calls Out John Corbett for Teasing Aidan's Return

After the And Just Like That season finale, the show’s team addressed John Corbett’s absence from the reboot as Aidan. Earlier this year, the actor revealed he would be back.

By Kisha Forde Feb 04, 2022 3:51 PMTags
TVSex And The CityCelebrities

Now that we've made it through the entire season of And Just Like That..., we couldn't help but wonder: Where the heck was Aidan?!
 
Because, back in April, John Corbett—who played the romantic rival to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the original Sex and the City series—revealed that he would indeed return to the HBO Max reboot. "I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six, adding that the news was "very exciting" for him.
 
Except, well, he didn't make an appearance on the show. In fact, the show's writing team revealed that (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan were never destined to cross paths any time soon.

"John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," writer Julie Rottenberg joked in an interview with Deadline, noting the team "didn't say anything" about a potential cameo.

However, the show's creator Michael Patrick King clarified that Carrie's ex could still be considered relevant—just not in this next chapter.

photos
Burning Questions We Have About And Just Like That...

"There's nothing old news about Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett as actors and beings and interests," Michael told the outlet. "The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan…We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing, and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming."

HBO/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Packed How Many Clothes for the Olympics?!

2

Vladimir Putin Napping During the Opening Ceremony Is a Friday Mood

3

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

As AJLT viewers can recall, Carrie started off this season grieving the loss of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth). And spoiler alert for those who haven't watched the finale: One year after his sudden death, Carrie has seemed to slowly move on in her romantic life—with her podcast producer.
 
"It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," Michael added. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light—the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

E! News has reached out to John's rep for comment.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Packed How Many Clothes for the Olympics?!

2

Vladimir Putin Napping During the Opening Ceremony Is a Friday Mood

3

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

4
Exclusive

Go Inside Julia Fox's Over-the-Top Birthday Party With Kanye "Ye" West

5
Exclusive

Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

Latest News

Don't Miss These Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deals on Peter Thomas Roth Skincare

And Just Like That Team Responds to John Corbett's Aidan Tease

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Olympics Drop Deserves a Gold Medal for Comfort

Standout Uniforms from the 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Lacey Chabert Details "Incredibly Hard" Journey After Sister's Death

These Conversations With Friends Pics Have Us Missing Summer

We Were Still Gifted With an Oiled-Up Flag Bearer at the Olympics