All the Standout Uniforms from the 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Comes to "Nightly Pop"

Can we hand out gold medals for fashion?

Because on Feb. 4, the 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked things off during the Opening Ceremony with a jaw-dropping display of style as the world's participating teams entered the National Stadium in Beijing, China. The Parade of Nations included teams hailing from Eritrea all the way to the U.S.A.



As for the stylish uniforms sported by the U.S.A. this year, Ralph Lauren unveiled the designs in late January. The sportswear-chic looks included an anorak, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boot, which were all made with recycled polyester fiber made from post-consumer plastic bottles.



"Ralph Lauren has defined American style for over five decades," Sarah Hirshland, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, said. "And we're thrilled that Team USA will once again wear this cutting-edge, sustainable and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games."



However, those aren't the only uniforms that have our hearts doing backflips.