Shaun White’s Behind-The Scenes Pics from the Olympics Will Make You Feel Like You’re Really There

Watch : Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's Love Story TIMELINE

Nobody is having more fun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics than Shaun White.

The three-time Olympic gold medal winner is competing in his fifth Games, and by the looks of it, he's soaking up every minute of what may be his last run. And lucky for us, he's documenting it all.

As the Opening Ceremony kicked off on Friday, Feb. 4, Shaun gave his 1.7 million followers a glimpse into the Olympic Village, sharing selfies and giving a room tour, which included everything from his two humidifiers to photos of him and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

In what may be the most exciting behind-the-scenes look, Shaun even went live on Instagram as Team USA made their way into the Bird's Nest. With another camera in tow, he panned around Beijing's National Stadium before signing off and throwing up a peace sign.

His parting message? "See you on competition day!"