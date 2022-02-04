Simu Liu Makes Hilarious Plea to His Mom After Debuting Blonde Hair

Watch : "Shang-Chi" Star Simu Liu Did WHAT Training for Marvel Movie?

Simu Liu has a message for his mom about his new look.

In a shirtless selfie posted to Instagram on Feb. 1, the 32-year-old actor showed his 2.4 million followers that he'd said goodbye to his dark hair and hello to a blonde ‘do. And he captioned the post with one important request: "Sorry ma pls don't kill me."

While the jury is still out on what his actual mom thinks about the change, he did get some feedback from his onscreen mom in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Fala Chen, who wrote in the comments section, "I'm disappointed son."

She wasn't the only star to weigh in. "Uch why are you so handsome," Mindy Kaling added before joking, "not likable." And when Olivia Munn wrote, "The 90s really are back," Liu replied, "@OliviaMunn they neva lefffffffft."

Ahead of the big reveal, the Marvel star hinted he was switching up his style by posting a picture of himself dyeing his hair to Instagram Stories, again writing, "Sorry Mom."