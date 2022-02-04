Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Kim Kardashian and Chicago West ran into someone very special while out running errands: Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson. See the two cousins rejoice after seeing each other in Target.

By Kisha Forde Feb 04, 2022 12:04 PMTags
Kim KardashianCeleb KidsCelebritiesChicago WestTrue Thompson
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

Family reunion, aisle one!
 
While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.
 
Any fan keeping up with the next generation of the Kardashian-Jenner family will know that these two are practically inseparable. In fact, the latest run-in comes just weeks after True celebrated Chicago and fellow cousin Stormi Webster (mom is Kylie Jenner, of course) at their joint 4th birthday party. For the big occasion, both girls enjoyed an LOL-surprise themed birthday bash, complete with life-size characters, plenty of makeup stations for the attendees and Barbie-themed treats. And as if that wasn't enough, guests also enjoyed tons of ball-pit fun and inflatable slides equipped for even adults to partake in the fun.

photos
Chicago West's Cutest Pics

While the Kardashian-Jenners are known for their lavish parties, it's safe to say that the next generation is already living it up!

For more of the cutest moments from the Kardashian cousins, scroll on for more:

Instagram
"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Instagram
Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Instagram
Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Instagram
Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Instagram
Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Instagram
Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

Instagram
Grinning Girls

Chicago, True and Dream are all smiles and hugs in a too-cute-for-words Instagram pic Khloe shared in May 2021. 

Instagram
Where's the Camera?

Seems like only Dream knew where the camera was at! Rob Kardashian's daughter is all smiles in a sweet photo beside cousins Psalm and Chicago. Kim Kardashian shared the snapshot in May 2021, with fans commenting that Chicago is a spitting image of the KUWTK star!

Instagram
Sunday Best

"Sunday Morning Sweetness," proud mom (and aunt!) Kim captioned an adorable pic of Psalm, Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Three Times the Cuteness

Kim shared a series of snapshots of kids Psalm and Chicago with their cousin Dream in May 2021. 

Instagram
Pool Party

Khloe shares a swimming selfie with Dream, Chicago and True. "My girls!!! Always and forever!" she wrote on IG in February 2021.

Instagram
Throwback

Kim shared this throwback pic in January 2021 to show just how tiny Chicago and Stormi used to be. 

Instagram
Matching

Chicago, Stormi, Dream and True rock matching outfits in different colors.

Instagram
Up in the Air

Stormi and True are already living their best lives!

Instagram
Side by Side

Chicago and Dream just hangin' out.

Instagram
Inseparable

The cousins make for quite the duo!

Instagram
So Much Chaos

Kim nailed the caption for this already-perfect pic, writing, "2020 as a photo."

Instagram
Uncle Kanye

Kanye West plays around with Reign and his own kiddos.

Instagram
Big Hugs

Saint and Reign truly are the best of buds.

Instagram
Rock On

It's safe to say North and Reign nailed their Halloween costumes in 2020.

Instagram
The Perfect Sunny Day

Time for some fun in the sun.

Instagram
Secret Language

Just two cousins having a conversation.

Instagram
Basket Buds

Sometimes you just need a trip around the grocery store with your best pal.

Instagram
Princess Pride

Dresses for days!

Instagram
Costume Kids

You're never too old to play dress up.

Instagram
Sister Date

Like sister, like daughter! Khloe and Kylie Jenner are leading by example.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

Latest News

Exclusive

Chrishell Stause Shares How Authentic Her Jason Oppenheim Romance Was

Brace Yourself for the Jackass Stars' Worst Injuries Ever

Become the MVP of Your Super Bowl Party Thanks to Goldbelly

Shaun White’s BTS Olympics Pics Will Make You Feel Like You’re There

Russia's Vladimir Putin Naps During Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Jamaica Reignites Cool Runnings Dreams With 4-Man Bobseld Team

Exclusive

Hannah Godwin’s Guide to Celebrating Valentine’s Day & Galentine’s Day