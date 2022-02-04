See Every Picture From the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally here! From the lighting of the torch to show-stopping performances, scroll on to see all the highlights from the opening ceremony at the Beijing Games.

Game on!

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kick off Feb. 4 with a show-stopping Opening Ceremony at National Stadium—aka "The Bird's Nest"—in Beijing, China. Once again, the 80,000-seat arena, which previously hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics, will see athletes from across the globe gather to march in the Parade of Nations.

Delegates from over 90 countries and territories are set to part in the procession this year. In keeping with tradition, Greece will be the first to enter the stadium in honor of the Olympics' heritage, while flag bearers from China round off the parade to represent the host country.

So, what can fans expect at the Beijing Games? Although this year's Olympics will be similar to the 2020 Tokyo Games, in that in-person crowds will be scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a total of 109 medal events—including seven new competitions such as women's monobob, men's and women's big-air in freestyle skiing and mixed team short track relay in speedskating. 

Scroll on to see all the unforgettable highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony:

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images
The Bird's Nest
Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Team USA
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team USA
David Ramos/Getty Images
Team USA
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Team USA
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Team Greece
David Ramos/Getty Images
Team Great Britain
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Team Samoa
David Ramos/Getty Images
Team Jamaica
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Team People's Republic of China
Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Team Czech Republic
MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
Team Argentina
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team Italy
MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
Team South Korea
MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
Team Poland
MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
Team Albania
Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock
Team Chile
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team Bulgaria
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Team Kosovo
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Team Timor-Leste
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Team Netherlands
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Team Puerto Rico
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team Andorra
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team Norway
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Team India
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Team Armenia
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Team Slovakia
MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images
Team Haiti
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Team Turkey
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Team Trinidad and Tobago
photos
View More Photos From 2022 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

