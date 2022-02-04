Did Kendall Jenner Just Get Bangs? See Her Show Off Her Style in New Photo

It looks like Kendall Jenner is rocking a new look these days. Scroll on to see a picture of her "bangzzz."

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 04, 2022 4:08 AMTags
HairKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kendall Jenner DEFENDS Controversial Wedding Dress Choice

New hair, don't care?

Even Kendall Jenner was unsure when she posted a Boomerang video on Thursday, Jan. 3, that featured wisps of her signature brunette locks cascading over her forehead. The clip, which was shared to her Instagram Stories, showed the 26-year-old model wearing a Nike jacket and sunglasses as she sat in a car. Her hair was seen fluttering across her face the vehicle drove down a street.

"bangzzz," she wrote in the caption, adding, "idk."

While it's unclear if Kendall actually made the permanent snip, she has been known to rock a fringe. In addition to sporting faux bangs to several red carpet events over the years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cut her bangs for real in 2019, prompting fans to draw comparisons to Kris Jenner's iconic pixie 'do.

Last September, Kendall even hilariously called out her mother for giving her uneven bangs as a child. Per Allure, the 818 Tequila founder re-shared a photo from her childhood in which her fringe was cut to different lengths.

photos
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

 She jokingly captioned the throwback snapshot, "Why were my bangs like this mom???"

Instagram

Regardless of hair, the KarJenners have each other's back. Recently, when Kendall snapped a picture of herself wearing a SKIMS lingerie setKim Kardashian, who founded the apparel company, quickly re-shared the post on her own Instagram Stories.

Along with the selfie, Kim included a sticker that read, "Damn girl."

 

Trending Stories

1

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

2
Exclusive

Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Packed How Many Clothes for the Olympics?!

3

See Renée Zellweger's Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Killer Pam Hupp

4

Khloe Kardashian Does Not Hold Back on Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

5
Update!

90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel to Spend 18 Years in Prison

Latest News

Did Kendall Jenner Just Get Bangs? See Her Style in New Photo

Update!

90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel to Spend 18 Years in Prison

Exclusive

Go Inside Julia Fox's Over-the-Top Birthday Party With Kanye "Ye" West

Exclusive

You've Been Saying Taylor Lautner’s Name Wrong All Along

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Get to Know the Athletes Set to Win Big at the 2022 Olympics

Here’s What We’re Buying With $100 at Everlane