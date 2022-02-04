You've Been Saying Taylor Lautner’s Name Wrong All Along

Watch : Taylor Lautner is Engaged to Longtime GF Tay Dome

Call us locas, but we've been pronouncing Taylor Lautner's name wrong all these years.

And by all these years, we mean literally since he first starred as shy and adorable Jacob in Twilight in 2008 (or, if you're a real O.G. fan, since he played our childhood crush, Sharkboy, and appeared in Cheaper by the Dozen 2 as Eliot Murtaugh).

While speaking to E! News on Feb. 3 to promote his latest partnership with Courtyard by Marriott, Taylor introduced himself by his full name, revealing the first syllable of his last name actually rhymes with "out" and not "lot." So, that would make him Mr. Taylor Lowt-Ner, instead of Lot-Ner.

During his chat, Taylor also gave his thoughts on the latest Gen Z trends. As the 29-year-old actor told E! News, "Although you have attempted to cancel the side part, I am an advocate for the middle part. Please don't let that one go. Keep the middle part for me or Kendall Jenner." He hilariously added, "Yeah, that is a message from Jacob Black."