Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fiancée Aubrey Rainey

Love is in the air for Mark Cuevas, who has welcomed his second child with fiancée Aubrey Rainey.
The Love Is Blind star, who got engaged in November 2020, announced the arrival of his second son on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Mark posted a video from the hospital, saying, "We have brought our new baby boy into the world, so because he is a preemie we are—or he is—going to the NICU right now. We'll keep everybody updated."
He added of his bride-to-be, "She did amazing."
On her Instagram Story, Aubrey celebrated the birth of her second little one and gave an update on his health. She wrote, "Baby boy is here! He is doing great," and added, "Feeling so beyond blessed and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and son to be husband."
They haven't shared the name of their newborn, who was due in March.
The pair got engaged while Aubrey was expecting their first child, and they welcomed son Ace Anthony Cuevas in April 2021.
In October, the couple revealed they were expecting their second baby, telling E! News at the time, "We are beyond blessed to be able to welcome our second child and we look forward to letting life take its natural course in growing our family."
Aubrey has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey, writing last month that she couldn't believe they were about to have baby No. 2. "Also, how are we only 7 weeks away from having our second son!!!???" she said. "Still not processing that we'll have a newborn and an almost 1 year old in less than 2 months."
And for New Year, she posted a sweet photo of Mark kissing her cheek, sharing, "Can't wait to keep growing as a family & continue loving my boys each and every day."
As fans will recall, things ultimately didn't work out for Mark and Love Is Blind co-star Jessica Batten. The podcast host then skipped the 2021 reunion, After the Altar, and teased that parenthood was one of the reasons for his absence. "We didn't join the reunion for a myriad of reasons," he wrote last July. "We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I've said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you."
Season two of Love Is Blind premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.