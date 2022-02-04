Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fiancée Aubrey Rainey

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Love Really Blind?

Love is in the air for Mark Cuevas, who has welcomed his second child with fiancée Aubrey Rainey.

The Love Is Blind star, who got engaged in November 2020, announced the arrival of his second son on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Mark posted a video from the hospital, saying, "We have brought our new baby boy into the world, so because he is a preemie we are—or he is—going to the NICU right now. We'll keep everybody updated."

He added of his bride-to-be, "She did amazing."

On her Instagram Story, Aubrey celebrated the birth of her second little one and gave an update on his health. She wrote, "Baby boy is here! He is doing great," and added, "Feeling so beyond blessed and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and son to be husband."

They haven't shared the name of their newborn, who was due in March.