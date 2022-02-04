Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fiancée Aubrey Rainey

Love Is Blind alum Mark Cuevas has grown his family to four, welcoming his second son with "Mi Amor" Aubrey Rainey.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 04, 2022 1:45 AMTags
TVBabiesCouplesCelebritiesLove Is Blind
Watch: Necessary Realness: Is Love Really Blind?

Love is in the air for Mark Cuevas, who has welcomed his second child with fiancée Aubrey Rainey.

The Love Is Blind star, who got engaged in November 2020, announced the arrival of his second son on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 3. 

Mark posted a video from the hospital, saying, "We have brought our new baby boy into the world, so because he is a preemie we are—or he is—going to the NICU right now. We'll keep everybody updated."  

He added of his bride-to-be, "She did amazing."

On her Instagram Story, Aubrey celebrated the birth of her second little one and gave an update on his health. She wrote, "Baby boy is here! He is doing great," and added, "Feeling so beyond blessed and grateful for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and son to be husband." 

They haven't shared the name of their newborn, who was due in March.

photos
Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2: Meet the Cast

The pair got engaged while Aubrey was expecting their first child, and they welcomed son Ace Anthony Cuevas in April 2021.

In October, the couple revealed they were expecting their second baby, telling E! News at the time, "We are beyond blessed to be able to welcome our second child and we look forward to letting life take its natural course in growing our family."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

2
Exclusive

How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Pam & Tommy Series

3
Exclusive

Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

Aubrey has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey, writing last month that she couldn't believe they were about to have baby No. 2. "Also, how are we only 7 weeks away from having our second son!!!???" she said. "Still not processing that we'll have a newborn and an almost 1 year old in less than 2 months." 

And for New Year, she posted a sweet photo of Mark kissing her cheek, sharing, "Can't wait to keep growing as a family & continue loving my boys each and every day." 

Instagram

As fans will recall, things ultimately didn't work out for Mark and Love Is Blind co-star Jessica Batten. The podcast host then skipped the 2021 reunion, After the Altar, and teased that parenthood was one of the reasons for his absence. "We didn't join the reunion for a myriad of reasons," he wrote last July. "We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I've said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you."

Season two of Love Is Blind premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Reportedly Walk Off Masked Singer Set

2
Exclusive

How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About Pam & Tommy Series

3
Exclusive

Melissa Gorga Speaks Out on Physical Altercation With Jennifer Aydin

4

And Just Like That's Sara Ramirez Addresses Che Diaz Backlash

5
Exclusive

Tori Spelling Recalls How Daughter Asked Her to Get "Boobs Redone"

Latest News

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Get to Know the Athletes Set to Win Big at the 2022 Olympics

Here’s What We’re Buying With $100 at Everlane

Watch Kellan Lutz Discover His Wife Is Expecting Another Baby

Exclusive

Tori Spelling Recalls How Daughter Asked Her to Get "Boobs Redone"

Where Carrie and Samantha Stand After And Just Like That Finale

Exclusive

Michelle Branch Welcomes Baby Girl: See Her First Photo