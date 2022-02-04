The Bachelor Alum Hannah Godwin’s Guide to Celebrating Valentine’s Day & Galentine’s Day

We included these products chosen by Hannah Godwin because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Hannah is a paid spokesperson for Drop. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're single or coupled up, Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day are holidays worth celebrating. The Bachelor fan favorite Hannah Godwin told E! News, "My favorite part about celebrating Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day is getting to spend time with my favorite people! I try to make as much quality time as possible."
Even though she's engaged to fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Dylan Barbour, Hannah enjoys celebrating Galentine's Day too, because, why not celebrate both if you can? The Alabama native explained, "I love how much emphasis is being placed on Galentine's Day lately. Valentine's Day is also one of my favorites but I love that there's a holiday dedicated to celebrating friendship. It's so integral."
This year, Hannah partnered with Drop to give away a curated, ultimate girls trip to Miami for two best friends. The contest starts on February 4 and runs through February 26. Hannah will announce the winner live March 4 on Drop's Instagram.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Hannah dished on her partnership with Drop and shared some thoughtful gift suggestions. While you wait to find out if you won the contest, check out these tips from Hannah to make the most out of Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day.
E!: Tell me about your partnership with Drop.
HG: I'm so excited to be partnering with the free rewards app Drop! They're hosting this amazing promo where you and your Galentine can pair up for the chance to win a luxury trip for 2 to Miami. They're really spoiling their members this year! The giveaway starts February 4th and you can enter with your bestie at contests.joindrop.com. The great thing is that participants can also earn extra entries into the contest and Drop points at some of my favorite shopping destinations like Sephora, Verishop, and Our Place! I'll also be hosting Instagram lives on Drop's Instagram channels on February 13, February 21 and March 4 where we'll have weekly surprise rewards!
E!: For any of us planning a Galentine's Day trip or girls trip at another time of year, what are some key elements to keep in mind?
HG: Great restaurants, fun activities and cute places to take pics with my friends! It's all about having fun with the people who are the most important in your life! For setting the Galentine's vibe, I love the Sonos Roam. It's portable, lightweight, and has amazing sound quality – a simple but meaningful way to add to the ambience of your Galentine's Day trip.
I always look for places where we can just lay out a blanket and chat, reconnect with no distractions– we always end up having some of the best laughs this way!
Sonos Roam
"For setting the Galentine's vibe, I love the Sonos Roam. It's portable, lightweight, and has amazing sound quality – a simple but meaningful way to add to the ambience of your Galentine's Day trip."
Nina Dobrev recently recommended this same speaker to E! News readers.
E!: What's a great gift under $25 that you would recommend?
HG: I know some people say gift cards can't be personal but I disagree, I think you can certainly make gifting gift cards personal with fun notes and of course by picking gift cards to places that you know your bestie will love! I love virtual gift cards because you can send them to friends regardless of where they live and you know it will arrive in time. This year, I'm using my Drop points to send virtual gift cards for all my Galentines, regardless of where they live plus, sending them a personal note in the morning to kick start their day with some love.
I also love gifting my friends beauty products that I've been loving lately, like the Fenty Universal Gloss Balm! It's a perfect consistency and gives you amazing shine, all while feeling comfortable on the lips. For hair, having a mini of the Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum is always a must-have because it hydrates and smoothes – perfect for carrying on the go! Both are also available on Sephora, so they're super accessible.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
"It's a perfect consistency and gives you amazing shine, all while feeling comfortable on the lips," Hannah shared.
Hannah isn't the only star who loves this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna lip gloss. Kathy Hilton, La La Anthony, and Remi Bader recently recommended it too. This gloss has 778.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum
The Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite said, "Always a must-have because it hydrates and smoothes– perfect for carrying on the go!
This hair oil serum has 55.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
E!: Do you have any Galentine's Day traditions with your friends? What are they?
HG: I love to host a fun brunch with my best friends – we try to do something every year to catch up and stay connected! If we can't get together in person, just checking in with my friends over FaceTime is something I always keep up with on Galentine's Day.
E!: What is your go-to Galentine's Day gift for friends?
HG: My go-to gift for friends is always a great bottle of wine and their favorite snacks! Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles come in amazing assortments of different flavors and textures so they're bound to be a crowd pleaser.
It's these little personal touches that never fail in my opinion. Who doesn't love receiving some sweet treats and a bottle of wine? I also love kick starting my Galentine's day with a virtual gift card to their favorite coffee shop or online brand with a personal note of gratitude!
Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles, 24 pc.
Hannah said, "Godiva Dark Chocolate Truffles come in amazing assortments of different flavors and textures so they're bound to be a crowd pleaser."
E! If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
HG: I'm a big believer in self-care and pampering, especially near Galentine's Day! For skincare, I love the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum. It's amazing for radiance and hydration, but still super lightweight and comfortable. It's also a great gift because it reminds your friends and loved ones that they deserve everyday luxuries.I love that it's on Prime because it means I never have to be without it!
Lancôme Paris Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate
"It's amazing for radiance and hydration, but still super lightweight and comfortable. It's also a great gift because it reminds your friends and loved ones that they deserve everyday luxuries. I love that it's on Prime because it means I never have to be without it!"
E!: What's a go-to gift for significant others that you buy every year?
HG: You can't go wrong with a cool pair of sneakers that they've eyeing! The Adidas Ultraboosts are so comfortable and perfect for date night walks or workout sessions.
An upgraded grooming product like the Kiehls Eye Fuel is also a classic gift and a great way to pamper your partner. I love the simplicity of Kiehl's products– so effective and they smell amazing!
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
"You can't go wrong with a cool pair of sneakers that they've eyeing! The Adidas Ultraboosts are so comfortable and perfect for date night walks or workout sessions," Hannah said.
Kiehl's Eye Fuel
Hannah explained, "An upgraded grooming product like the Kiehl's Eye Fuel is a classic gift and a great way to pamper your partner. I love the simplicity of Kiehl's products – so effective and they smell amazing."
If you're looking for more Hannah-inspired shopping, check out these gift picks from her and Dylan Barbour.