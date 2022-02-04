Here’s What We’re Buying With $100 at Everlane

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In need of a little wardrobe refresh to start the month off right? We found some must-have pieces for your closet that won't break the bank. Everlane, a wonderful source for timeless clothing, shoes and accessories, has put a ton of items on sale. If you've got $100 to spend, you can find some really great items to add to your winter wardrobe and beyond.
For instance, if you're in the market for jeans, Everlane's shopper-loved Japanese Denim Cheeky Jeans that were designed to give you the "perfect rear" are on sale right now for $39. Even better, you can snag their cult-fave Perform Leggings for as low as $17. These come in a wide range of sizes and multiple colors, and shoppers say they're buttery soft and so comfortable. They also hold up really nicely.
Everlane can get pretty pricey, so $100 won't always get you much. But with all the amazing discounted items out right now, you can totally get an entire outfit for a really good price. We've rounded up some items we would buy with $100 at Everlane. Check those out below.
Everlane The ReNew Teddy Bomber
Cozy, warm and stylishly cropped. Everlane's top-rated teddy bomber is perfect for a walk around the neighborhood or lounging around at home. It comes in three colors, and you can get this for as low as $39. According to Everlane shoppers, it's a great purchase and very well made. Don't hesitate with this as sizes and colors are selling out fast.
Everlane The Henley Bodysuit
The henley bodysuit is a must-have for any closet. It's sexy and form-fitting, while still being comfortable. It comes in black and heather gray, and we love that you can wear it under so many things. We love it even more since it's on sale for $33.
Everlane The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean
Everlane's stretch high-rise skinny jeans were especially made for hourglass figures. According to shoppers, the quality of these jeans are amazing and definitely worth a try. Since they're on sale for a really great price, we totally agree!
Everlane The ReNew Long Liner
Everlane shoppers are obsessed with this long liner jacket. A couple of reviewers called this the "perfect winter coat" while others raved over how effortlessly stylish and lightweight these were. There are two colors available right now, and they're on sale for $79. Don't pass this up!
Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Time to stock up on t-shirts! Everlane's popular organic box-cut tees come in seven colors and patterns and features a slightly cropped length. They're on sale today for as low as $9.
Everlane The Organic Cotton Quilted Jogger
There's just something about quilted anything that appeals to us, so we're totally here for these quilted joggers. They come in parchment, slate and a very pretty weathered orchid. They're originally $78, but they're on sale right now for just $31.
Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Pullover
When a description reads, "cozy like a blanket, stretchy like a yoga pant," it's going to catch our interest. This retro-inspired mock neck sweater features cute balloon sleeves and an oversized shape. It comes in multiple colors including weathered mocha, camel and key lime green. You can snag this today for as low as $50.
Everlane The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot
Chelsea boots are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. These Italian leather Chelsea boots are a favorite among Everlane shoppers, and it's not hard to see why. The biscuit color is so classy and can be worn with anything. Best part is, it's on sale for 60% off!
Everlane The Cloud Cardigan
This lovely cardigan features fun and flirty voluminous sleeves, a slightly cropped fit and eyelet needlework. It's made from material that was meant to deliver "weightless warmth and cloud-like softness." According to shoppers, that's exactly what you get. There are several colors to choose from and we're debating between oatmeal and the bright blue lake ourselves. Right now it's on sale for $77.
Everlane The Japanese Denim Cheeky Jean
These cheeky jeans win all the points with Everlane shoppers. They were designed give you the perfect rear fit, and according to fans, these really do deliver. Try them out and you'll be calling them your favorite jeans too!
Everlane The Organic Cotton Flannel Shirt
You can't really go wrong with a classic flannel shirt. They're highly versatile and can be worn in winter and cooler summer nights. Shoppers say Everlane's Organic Cotton Flannel Shirts stand out among the crowd because they're super soft and flattering. They're on sale today for 50% off.
Everlane The Lofty-Knit Henley
The Lofty-Knit Henley has a cool, comfy, oversized look and feel. It features a mock neck, large buttons and ribbed cuffs and hems for structure. It was made to look like "your grandma's sweater — but better." You can style this in several ways to make it totally your own. Right now it's on sale for $75.
Everlane The Perform Legging
Now's your chance to snag Everlane's cult-fave Perform Leggings for 75% off! Fans love them because they're buttery soft, squat-proof and super comfortable. Sizes range from XXS to XXXL. These come in multiple colors and you can get them for as low as $17.
Looking for other great things to shop? Kylie Jenner's First Makeup Collection of 2022 Is Here Just in Time for Valentine's Day.