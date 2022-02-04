Watch Twilight's Kellan Lutz Discover His Wife Brittany Is Expecting Another Baby

Life sure is full of surprises!

On Feb. 3, Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Lutz confirmed on social media that they are expecting another baby later this year.

"2 under 2 in 2022," the Twilight alum shared on Instagram. "God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."

As for how Kellan found out about the news, it's safe to say that Brittany had a few tricks up her sleeves. As seen on Instagram, the Embraced with Grace podcast host invited her husband to a calendar event titled "Baby No. 2 Due Date."

After Kellan got the notification on his phone, Brittany shared the big news. "I couldn't wait to tell you!" she said. "Did I surprise you?" Obviously!

For those wondering how their daughter Ashtyn dealt with the news, she appeared to be thrilled. In the same video, the 11-month-old sported a T-shirt that read "Big Sister" with "Only Child" scratched out.