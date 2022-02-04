Watch Twilight's Kellan Lutz Discover His Wife Brittany Is Expecting Another Baby

Life sure is full of surprises!
On Feb. 3, Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Lutz confirmed on social media that they are expecting another baby later this year.
"2 under 2 in 2022," the Twilight alum shared on Instagram. "God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."
As for how Kellan found out about the news, it's safe to say that Brittany had a few tricks up her sleeves. As seen on Instagram, the Embraced with Grace podcast host invited her husband to a calendar event titled "Baby No. 2 Due Date."
After Kellan got the notification on his phone, Brittany shared the big news. "I couldn't wait to tell you!" she said. "Did I surprise you?" Obviously!
For those wondering how their daughter Ashtyn dealt with the news, she appeared to be thrilled. In the same video, the 11-month-old sported a T-shirt that read "Big Sister" with "Only Child" scratched out.
"Some might say we're crazy," Brittany wrote on Instagram. "We say we're crazy BLESSED."
Both Kellan and Brittany have invited fans and followers into their journey to parenthood. Before welcoming Ashtyn, the couple experienced a miscarriage in February 2020. In an Instagram post, Brittany shared a message to her baby girl.
"It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months," the influencer wrote at the time. "I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don't know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will."
Through it all, the couple has relied on their faith and love for one another to make their parenthood dreams a reality.
"Good things take time," Brittany wrote on Instagram back in October. "The best things take some time and God has a carefully crafted life for each of us if we can stay patient."