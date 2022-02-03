Score Style Points With These 16 Super Bowl Looks No Matter Who You're Rooting For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Super Bowl is around the corner!
While most will be pledging their allegiance to the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams, we are rooting for whoever is making the hot wings and layered dip at the party. Oh, and we can't forget about our favorite quarter: the halftime show! Just kidding, but not really.
Regardless if you're a die-hard sports fan or someone who just enjoys the food and social aspects of the big game, you're going to need a spirited outfit for your Super Bowl watch party. For this reason, we rounded up tees, sweatshirts, dresses, accessories, jerseys and more outfit ideas that will help you score style points at your shindig.
Scroll below for our picks!
What Color Are We Rooting For? T-Shirt by LostMetropolis
If your team didn't make it to the Super Bowl or this is the first game you've watched all season, we recommend this hilarious tee.
Los Angeles Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI Bound Name & Number T-Shirt - White
Rep your favorite Rams player as you jump up and down in your living room during the fourth quarter.
Tee Luv Novelty Sports T-Shirt
Go sports! This t-shirt is perfect if you're just there for the wings and layered dip.
Los Angeles Rams Gold Pisa Bracelet
Head over to BaubleBar to score the cutest NFL necklaces, earrings and bracelets for your Super Bowl fit. Even better, take 20% off the NFL collection with code: NFL20!
Vintage Los Angeles Rams Shirt by TealightfullyVintage
Sports but make it fashion! We love the idea of wearing this colorful vintage shirt for the big game with some jeans and cute sneakers.
Cincinnati Bengals Jersey
Prove you're a true fan with a Bengals jersey featuring your favorite player's number and name.
I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun Sweatshirt by ninety5prints
That's all that matters at the end of the day! Show off your humor and support for both teams with this cozy sweatshirt.
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Football Stud Earrings
Complete your outfit with these adorable football studs!
French Connection Tiger Print Blouse in Rust
If jerseys aren't your style, rep this tiger print blouse to cheer on the Bengals.
BELONGSCI Women's Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Mini Dress
Sports games aren't all about jerseys and merch, so why not wear this cute dress to show your support for the Rams.
Romwe Women's V-Neck Floral Ruffle Embroidery Summer Boho Dress
Dress to impress with this adorable v-neck dress! It will tell everyone that you're betting on Cincinnati.
Waterslide Nail Decals Set of 20 - Cincinnati Bengals Football Assorted by OtakuAmber
Make sure your nails are just as spirited as you are for the big game!
Vintage Los Angeles Rams Crewneck Sweatshirt by thedallasfamily
Not all sports merch is chic, but this vintage sweatshirt will help you look like a fashion-forward cheerleader at your Super Bowl gathering. Plus, you can wear it beyond football season.
I Don't Care Football Shirt
Let your shirt do the talking for you! It's the effort that counts.
Hippy Cincinnati Bengals Crewneck by thedallasfamily
If your watch party is outdoors, we suggest taking this retro sweatshirt with you. The design is so fun!
Lee Union Coverall
Pair this denim jumpsuit with some football earrings for a look that will help you remain neutral yet stylish.
Cincinnati Bengals Majestic Threads Super Bowl LVI Bound Short Sleeve Hoodie T-Shirt
Put on the hoodie when you want to focus on the game and block out the haters.
