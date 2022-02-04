Chrishell Stause Reveals Just How Authentic Her Jason Oppenheim Romance Was

Chrishell Stause may be proof that cupid can strike when you least expect it.
While the Selling Sunset star admits she always had a great relationship with her boss Jason Oppenheim, they only ever kept things professional. Until, well, they didn't. In an exclusive excerpt of her upcoming memoir Under Construction, The Oppenheim Group real estate agent shared new details into how their friendship turned into something more.
"One night when we were out, we kissed," she wrote in the book, set to be released on Feb. 8. "What could have ended up with us laughing and saying, ‘What were we thinking?' instead kicked off my first relationship where I've felt like I can be 100 percent myself."
Though the couple broke up in December after the book was already complete, Chrishell details how her five-month romance with Jason was so different compared to past relationships with Matthew Morrison and Justin Hartley. And yes, she definitely addressed those public breakups in her memoir too. You can read the juicy except here.
Read more from Under Construction in E! News' exclusive excerpt below.
Now, as I'm writing this book, I've been dating Jason, as in Jason Oppenheim, my "boss" on Selling Sunset. We had been hiding our relationship successfully for quite a while, but I could feel that the walls were closing in. Several times, we barely escaped getting caught by paparazzi, and we were starting to see posts on pop culture Instagram accounts speculating that something was going on between us. We got tired of hiding like two kids smoking in the bathroom, so we posted about it ourselves.
The internet melted when we let the world in on our secret, probably because it seemed like a curveball. Well, it was exactly that for us too.
There was nothing romantic between Jason and me for the longest time. Through working with him every day, I developed a huge amount of respect for him. Jason was there for every breakup I had, and every bad day, and we became close through all those conversations. He became my best friend. I also never tried to impress him, except maybe for closing deals at work. Talking to Jason became comfortable and comforting.
He usually dated twentysomething models and I always dated guys who were over six feet tall, so the thought of us being together didn't cross our minds. We used to commiserate about our respective breakups, like him with his latest gorgeous young blonde and me during my crash-and- burn with a very tall dancer. When we went out, I was an excellent wingwoman for him and he would do the same for me. Afterward, we would laugh about our respective bad dates and tell each other every detail. We didn't hold. That's how comfortable it was.
Then one night when we were out, we kissed. What could have ended up with us laughing and saying What were we thinking? instead kicked off my first relationship where I've felt like I can be 100 percent myself.
At this point I don't know what the future holds for either of us, and by the time you read this I guess we'll find out. One thing I am sure of is that we will always have an enormous amount of love, respect, and friendship between us.
Copyright © 2022 by Terrina Chrishell Stause. From the forthcoming book UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work by Chrishell Stause to be published by Gallery Books, a Division of Simon & Schuster, Inc. Printed by permission.