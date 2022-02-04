Chrishell Stause Reveals Just How Authentic Her Jason Oppenheim Romance Was

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Chrishell Stause may be proof that cupid can strike when you least expect it.

While the Selling Sunset star admits she always had a great relationship with her boss Jason Oppenheim, they only ever kept things professional. Until, well, they didn't. In an exclusive excerpt of her upcoming memoir Under Construction, The Oppenheim Group real estate agent shared new details into how their friendship turned into something more.

"One night when we were out, we kissed," she wrote in the book, set to be released on Feb. 8. "What could have ended up with us laughing and saying, ‘What were we thinking?' instead kicked off my first relationship where I've felt like I can be 100 percent myself."

Though the couple broke up in December after the book was already complete, Chrishell details how her five-month romance with Jason was so different compared to past relationships with Matthew Morrison and Justin Hartley. And yes, she definitely addressed those public breakups in her memoir too. You can read the juicy except here.