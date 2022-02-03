The Real Housewives of Miami Star Dr. Nicole Martin’s Guide to Achieve Your 2022 Goals

We included these products chosen by Dr. Nicole Martin because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While many of us are out of "New Year's resolutions" mode that doesn't mean that our 2022 goals shouldn't be top of mind. Sometimes, striving for those aspirations is easier said than done. If you're in a bit of a rut or if you just want some additional motivation, The Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin shared her insights with E! News.
The anesthesiologist said, "2021 was a whirlwind year, from a global pandemic to filming a reality TV show, a lot of things were put on 'pause' for what seemed like a really long time. The dust is finally settling, it's 2022, and it's time to start planning and thinking of the future. A new year brings a fresh start, an opportunity to reflect on what's important and the chance to make a plan for the next 12 months!"
The Peacock star elaborated, "As a full-time anesthesiologist, busy mom, and new cast member on the Real Housewives of Miami, time is tight, but if you stay organized, set specific, achievable goals you'll be surprised at how much you can accomplish!" Nicole advised, "Whatever your goals are it always helps to make a plan that uses the 'SMART' method. Set goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound."
Aside from imparting some words of wisdom, Nicole recommended some helpful products to help us all reach our 2022 goals.
Clever Fox Planner Daily– Undated Agenda & Daily Calendar to Boost Productivity & Hit Your Goals
Nicole explained, "There are so many things I want to do in 2022, but first and foremost, I need to get organized. I love Clever Fox planners. They come in a variety of colors, sizes and themes. They have planners that focus on all types of goals including meal prep, fitness, bucket lists and finance. The have built-in ribbons that help mark pages, an elastic band, a pen loop and colorful stickers to stay organized."
This planner has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, Kandi Burruss recommended it, and it's also a favorite from E! News shopping editors. We recommended this as a product to help you manifest the life you want in 2022 and as an essential for anyone who wants to focus on saving money.
The Miracle Morning: The Not-So-Obvious Secret Guaranteed to Transform Your Life (Before 8AM) by Hal Elrod
The RHOM star shared, "A few years ago, I read The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod and since then I've made it a point to set my alarm clock 30 minutes earlier than I need to be awake. Having this extra time, while everyone is still sleeping, makes a huge difference in my day. I spend that time focusing on gratitude, I do a quick 5 min meditation, make a daily to-do list, and some stretching/foam rolling. Those 30 minutes of quality "me time" sets the tone for a positive and productive day."
Nicole isn't the only one who loves this book. It has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm
"Lululemon makes the best yoga mat. It comes in a bunch of patterns and it's reversible. It has two sides – a smooth sticky side that helps your hands adhere to the mat but also a more textured side that allows for better grip and traction. It's a nice thick supportive mat so your knees and elbows don't feel the pressure," Nicole shared with E! News.
This mat comes in colors and it has 1,200+ 5-star reviews from Lululemon shoppers.
TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller for Exercise, Deep Tissue Massage and Muscle Recovery, Original
The Real Housewife admitted, "Call it part of the aging process or postpartum body changes, but my hips and backs hurt! I've found that stretching and foam rolling really help loosen my muscles. Just a few minutes in the morning have made a huge difference, especially after a heavy workout. The Trigger Point foam roller is my favorite. It's durable, sturdy and raised to feel like you're getting a massage. I love the free online instructional video library too."
This foam roller comes in 7 colors and it has 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Map Your Travels Deluxe Push Pin World Map
"One of my top goals in 2022 is to travel more. Pre-pandemic and pre-baby, [fiancé] Anthony [Lopez] and I spent a lot of our free time traveling. Not being allowed to travel much in 2021 means that this year I want to expand my horizons. I love the idea of having a huge map in our home and marking off the places we visit and setting plans for future trips."
This handcrafted map is built to last and it can be personalized, which is perfect for a gift (or for your own home).
Aesop City Kit Montreal- 9 Piece Set
"If traveling is a goal, you'll need some toiletries to tote. Aesop's Montreal kit comes with 9 travel essentials in a portable microfiber case to ensure grooming is on point wherever you go. It's everything you need for hair, face and body in one easy to carry pack. It also makes a great gift if you have family or friends visiting and staying over," The Real Housewives of Miami star advised.
This set has a shampoo, conditioner, body cleanser, body balm, facial cleanser, toner, hydrating cream, lip cream, and a hydrating face mask in a zip-up carrying case.
BlendJet BlendJet 2 Portable 16 oz. Blender
She remarked, "With traveling usually comes all the delicious (not so healthy) food and drinks. Even on the road, I try to make clean decisions when it comes to food. If getting healthier is one of your goals a portable blender is a great idea. The BlendJet 2 makes wellness easy and convenient. It comes in a variety of colors, it's a lightweight, cord-free, portable blender that you can take anywhere to whip up a healthy snack. Use it to make smoothies, protein shakes, frozen drinks, salad dressing, or even baby food for mommas on the go."
This blender comes in so many different colors.
P.volve Ankle Weights for Home Workouts
"When you're juggling work and parenthood, there isn't always time for a lengthy workout. Ankle weights can be used at any time of day for some extra calorie burn. P.Volve Ankle weights are sleek and discrete. You can wear them at work, at the park, at the grocery store, basically anywhere. You can wear them standing, walking, or on the mat for a quick workout," Nicole recommended
