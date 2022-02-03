See Inside the Cheaper by the Dozen House, Now a Gothic Mansion Selling for $15 Million

Watch : Too Faced x Kat Von D: Behind the Beauty Collaboration

The house from Cheaper by the Dozen is now a gothic-style mansion that is being offered for sale by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D...and it doesn't come cheap.

The three-story 1890s Victorian property, located in Los Angeles and featured in the hit 2003 Steve Martin comedy film, was put on the market last week for $15 million, according to real estate records obtained by E! News. Kat, who starred on the TLC show reality star LA Ink, bought the property in 2016 for $6.5 million. She purchased it from British screenwriter Lucy Dahl, daughter of Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory author Roald Dahl, and restored it to its original style, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The more than 12,500-square-foot mansion contains 11 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house is also located above a large garage. Jamie Sher of the Sher Group is the listing agent.