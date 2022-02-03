Is Dakota Johnson Entering the Spider-Man Universe? All the Details on Madame Web

Watch : Dakota Johnson Celebrates 32nd Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Could Dakota Johnson be adding a Spider-Man spin-off to her web of work?

Maaaaaaybe. E! News has learned she's in talks to play the main character in Madame Web. According to The Hollywood Reporter, S.J. Clarkson—who's worked on Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Life on Mars and other series—is set to direct the film, and Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who penned the screenplay for Marvel's Morbius, wrote the script.

Madame Web, otherwise known as Cassandra Webb, first appeared in issue 210 of Denny O'Neil and John Romita Jr.'s The Amazing Spider-Man. Though she is blind and has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a "chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder," describes the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America website, "that is characterized by fluctuating weakness of the voluntary muscle groups," she's able to use her strong psychic abilities to help the likes of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman. (Plus her husband Jonathan Webb created a chair that connects to her life support systems and resembles a giant spider web—hence the name.)