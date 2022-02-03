This Dirty Tyler Cameron Interview Will Be the Best Thing You Watch All Day

Watch : Tyler Cameron Gets Down & DIRTY With Loni Love

Tyler Cameron and Loni Love are the perfect match—as dancing partners, that is!

Currently competing on Fox's new series The Real Dirty Dancing, the pair caught up outside of rehearsals on E! News' Daily Pop, which Loni was guest hosting alongside E!'s Justin Sylvester on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Justin, for his part, was left speechless after getting a glimpse at Tyler and Loni's first dance. Here's Tyler's summary: "She was moving them knees, she was shaking that butt. I just had to slide on in there and get on through, and the rest was her."

"It was something," he added. "It was hot. It was really hot."

Unfortunately for The Bachelorette alum, the first time he watched the dance was with his grandmother.

"My nana was right next to me," Tyler recalled. "She sees me sliding up on Loni's leg and grabbing on her hips. I'm looking at my nana like, 'Nana, are you okay with this?'"