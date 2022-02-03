We’re Heading Back To Point Place: Your First Look at the That '90s Show Cast

Time to dig out your old Game Boy and Lip Smackers!

We're heading back to Point Place. That's right, the That '70s Show reboot, That '90s Show, is finally heading to Netflix. And while this reboot leaves us feeling ancient, Netflix released first look images of the cast on Feb. 3.

Original cast members returning for the 10-episode season include Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, along with newcomers Ashley Aufderheide and Callie Haverda.

That '90s Show takes place in Wisconsin in the year 1995. "Leia Forman (Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes," according to the series description.

Are we excited about this reboot? As Hyde would say, "we don't answer stupid questions."