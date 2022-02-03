Kylie Jenner’s First Makeup Collection of 2022 Is Here Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Give yourself, your best friends, or your significant other the gift of Kylie Cosmetics for Valentine's Day. Kylie Jenner just dropped her first makeup collection for 2022 and it's all about Valentine's Day with adorable packaging, beautiful pigments, and lightweight, long-lasting formulas. Of course, these are perfect for the holiday, but you might want to stock up on these to use all year long.
There are cream blushes, a highlighter, eye shadow palettes, and lip glosses that are just too cute with heart-shaped containers. There are even eyelashes to complete your glam. And, she didn't leave out the skincare, there are also some Kylie Skin Valentine's Day lip balms.
Whether you're shopping for yourself, your besties, or a significant other, this collection is worth "Keeping Up With." Let's check out the collection.
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Collection Cream Blush Sticks
How adorable are these cream blush sticks? If makeup can be fun and functional, why not opt for the fun products like these, right? In an Instagram Story, Kylie said, "I'm obsessed with these. Been using them for so long now and couldn't wait to share!"
The three shades are Hey Sugar (a bright coral), Cupid's Crush (a bright hot pink), and Make Him Blush (pink mauve). You can put these on very lightly and blend or build up to a higher dose of color. It's totally up to you.
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Collection Lashes
These full strip lashes are flirty, reusable, and that perfect finishing touch on your glam. Kylie said that they are "so beautiful" in a recent Instagram Story. They definitely make a difference, but they're not over-the-top. They're incredibly wearable for day and night.
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Collection Highlighter
This festive highlighter gives a light pink, glow that looks great on a wide variety of skin tones. Check out on the models below.
Kylie Skin Valentine's Collection Lip Balm Set- 3 Lip Balms.
I have and adore the original Kylie Skin Lip Balm set. I have purchased it multiple times, use them every day, and I included them in the list of Valentine's Day gifts for reality TV fans. They are so soft, without feeling sticky, and each scent smells amazing. They're great on their own or even to layer over a matte lip color for a clear, shiny finish. This Valentine's Day set is super cute with strawberry, candy hearts, and cherry scents in V-Day themed packaging.
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Collection Matte Lip Kits
I have been down for the Kylie Matte Lip Kits since the brand launched the first three shades. Each kit has a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner. They have only gotten better with time. This is a product that I will keep buying forever. The color lasts forever through eating, drinking, even kissing, and it never feels dry or uncomfortable. Plus, they're easy to remove with your standard makeup remover once you're done with the day.
I put the lip liner on my entire lip as a primer to lock in the color and then I top it with an even layer of the liquid lipstick. These lip kits always come through and the Valentine's Day shades are beautiful and versatile. No One's Baby is a pink mauve and About Last Night is pink nude.
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Collection Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create a wide variety of looks, especially if you mix and match. The 12 shades include matte, shimmer, and metallic colors. They all have a soft texture and a subtle vanilla scent. There are some staple neutrals and some bright tones for when you want to mix things up. The shades have cute names too, which again, just adds some fun to the getting ready process.
I love the Kylie eyeshadows because they're very buildable. If I want a subtle dose of color, I can do that. If want more pigment, I can easily take the shades from day to night by adding another layer and blending them out.
Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Collection Lip Gloss Set- 3 Glosses
These Kylie glosses have a brand new formula, which the brand says delivers a lightweight, high-shine finish. This set has three shades: Miss Jenner, February Bae, and In the Clouds.
Check out how the lip glosses look on different skin tones below.
