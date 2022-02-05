All the Weird and Wild Olympic Sports You Probably Didn't Know About

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics: Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Talk Fashion & Celebs

Let's get weird!

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially kicked off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4, a.k.a. the start of your quadrennial two-week obsession with figure skating, skiing and snowboarding. Ah, don't you just love the smell of fresh snow from the comfort of your couch?

Of course, those are three of the more popular sports that will be hitting the ice and slopes at the Beijing Games, but they are far from the only activities you can watch Team USA compete in. And some of the other offerings sound so random that you might just want to tune in to see what exactly they are like the biathlon, which requires an athlete to shoot a rifle—on skis. We can't even make it down a bunny hill.

Plus, did you know in past Games athletes competed in ballooning and tug of war? Yes, really.