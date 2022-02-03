See Renée Zellweger's Jaw-Dropping Transformation in First The Thing About Pam Teaser

Watch : Renee Zellweger Talks Preparation for Dream Role in "Judy"

Get ready for another jaw-dropping transformation from Renée Zellweger.

The two-time Oscar winner totally transforms into convicted murderer Pam Hupp in the first teaser for NBC's highly anticipated new show The Thing About Pam. Zellweger is nearly unrecognizable wearing body padding and facial prosthetics to embody the diabolical, soda-slurping killer.

The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ' conviction. While Russ was later exonerated the crime set off a chain of events that eventually exposed a villainous scheme planned by Pam.

The new teaser shows Pam being questioned by authorities asking, "Was he ever violent with Betsy?"

"I don't know, he seemed real aggressive," Zellweger replies innocently. "You know the type."

"I didn't do this!" Russ (played by Glenn Fleshler) insists in the clip.

However, investigators later learn that four days before Betsy's murder, "Betsy changed the beneficiary from Russ to Pam."