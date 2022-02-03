You Won't Believe How Many Suitcases Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Packed for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics: Tara Lipinksi & Johnny Weir Talk Fashion & Celebs

One of the world's biggest fashion events is almost here—and no, we're not talking about New York Fashion Week.

Instead, we're counting down the days until figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir begin commentating at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, as the duo always dresses to impress.

"Oh, we are pumped," Lipinski exclusively said during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Feb. 3. "We love an Olympic Games."

They also love to put on a show themselves! "We pack our whole closet, essentially," Lipinski revealed.

The pair brought a whopping 21 suitcases to the PyeongChang Winter Games, but they've apparently scaled down this year.

"We did well this time," Weir teased. "17 suitcases between the two of us!"

"It's not as many as we've brought in the past, so I think we're maturing," he added. "Or we spend too much time together and I know exactly what's in her closet already."

As they've done in the past, Lipinski and Weir will once again be matching all of their outfits "in some form or fashion."