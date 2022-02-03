Bridgerton Promises More "Thirsty Moments" in Season 2 Because Why Not

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

The cast of Bridgerton has heard your jokes about their romps in the garden and frankly, they don't mind.

The stars actually find them kind of delightful because, for one, it's sparked a discussion about what women want. And in an industry that is largely dominated by men, it's refreshing to feature a female perspective.

"There's so many people who will go, 'Oh yeah, Bonkerton,'" Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) said in the March issue of Entertainment Weekly. "But the female gaze is so important because there are many ways people communicate by sex, and what sex means, and what your body means to someone else. It's important that there's an inversion of sexuality and how people are exploited in the storytelling of sex."

Actress Nicola Coughlan thinks it's even more compelling to have a sex-positive series that's set in the Regency era. "It's going back in time and saying, 'What were their wants and desires?'" shared the Irish actress, who plays Penelope Featherington a.k.a. Lady Whistledown. "They weren't these one-dimensional people who just did needlework. They had real lives and wants and needs and feelings."