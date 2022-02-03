Are K-Pop Stars HyunA and DAWN Are Engaged? See the Ring Sparking Speculation

K-Pop stars HyunA and DAWN are making 1+1=1 more than just their EP title.
On Feb. 3, both HyunA, 29, and DAWN, 27, shared a sweet up-close-and-personal clip of themselves donning matching ring sets on those fingers to their Instagram accounts. DAWN captioned his touching post of the two with the simple words, "MARRY ME," while HyunA reposted the same video with a caption of her own, writing: "Of course, it's a yes."
Naturally, fans immediately began rejoicing over the couple's happy news. One person wrote, "I've waited my whole life for this post." While another commented, "STOP, STOP, STOP, I'm literally in tears." A third added, "I still can't believe it, it's like I suddenly don't know how to read."
The two, who have been dating since 2016, publicly confirmed their relationship in 2018. Later that same year, both artists left their original labels and signed under P Nation, the company founded by PSY, whose single "Gangnam Style" took the world by storm in 2012.
Fast-forward two years to last September, when the couple decided to join forces musically to release their EP, 1+1=1. In an interview with Hypebae, the pair revealed their motivation behind dropping their big project five years into their relationship.
"We've always wondered what it would be like to be on stage together and what amazing music we could create together as a team," DAWN told the outlet in September 2021. "We just so happened to come up with a song we liked and decided to create an album based on that. Looking back now, we just wanted to produce something that we could remember."
And although their collaboration proved to be a hit, for them the art was, of course, much deeper than just the music.
"The best part is that we know each other better than anyone else," Dawn added. "Sometimes, HyunA knows me a lot more than even I know myself. We know each other's strengths so we can trust each other to put out our best."
And the best just keeps on coming.