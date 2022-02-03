How Pamela Anderson Really Feels About "Shocking" Pam & Tommy Series

Watch : Pamela Anderson & David Hasselhoff Reunite at "Baywatch" Premiere

Hulu has premiered its anticipated limited series Pam & Tommy but there is one key person who has vowed not to watch it: One of its namesakes, Pamela Anderson.

The program, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan, is based on a true story. It focuses on the relationship between Pamela and ex-husband Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who divorced in 1998 after three years of marriage, and the saga of their infamous 1995 private sex tape that was stolen and then released online. While Tommy has been supportive of the project, Pamela is boycotting it.

"Pam will never watch the Pam & Tommy Hulu series," a source told E! News. "The burglary was a living nightmare. This burglary is the only thing in her life she would erase from her life. It haunts her to this day."

The source continued, "It was a violation having this tape taken. This was a very traumatic time in her life. And it's shocking that they are recreating it."