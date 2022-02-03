No, And Just Like That... Wasn't Sex and the City—Maybe That Was the Point

Watch : "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED

We should've known on January 10, 2021.

When HBO Max confirmed that a Sex and the City revival was officially happening, fans noticed that not only do seasons changes and sometimes cities, but after 23 years, six seasons and two movies, titles do too. And Just Like That... would be the next chapter in the story that would follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as "they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s," declared the press release, "to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

New title. New chapter. New characters. Sounds fabulous, right? And when And Just Like That... premiered in December 2021, expectations and excitement were higher than the heel on Carries signature stilettos, proving there was still an appetite for more Sex.

But as the episodes continued to drop weekly, the sentiment seemed to sallow. The anticipation was slowly replaced with anger over storyline choices, relationship and, of course, the absence of Kim Cattrall, who has made it quite clear she is done playing Samantha Jones.