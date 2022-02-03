Candace Cameron Bure Tearfully Recalls the Last Text She Received From Bob Saget

Watch : Bob Saget Says "Be Kind to People" | Remembering Bob Saget | E! News

We all have those special texts we save. For Candace Cameron Bure, it's the last one she received from Bob Saget.

"I'm so scared that I'm gonna pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day," she told Hoda Kotb while tearing up during the Feb. 3 episode of Today. "Like, it scares me so much because I don't ever want to lose this."

The message was sent just two weeks before the 65-year-old actor was found dead inside a Florida hotel on Jan. 9. As Cameron Bure explained, they had plans to grab dinner but Saget's flight was delayed and they "got into a little tiff," leading them to cancel.

But in true "Bob fashion," she continued, the stand-up comedian wrote her a "pages-long" text the next day apologizing for being cranky.

"He said, 'Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You're, like, my favorite person on the Earth, and I acted like Dolly,'" Cameron Bure said while reading Saget's message, in which he referenced his mother. "'I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed'"….He said, ‘You're one of the few that understands that if I act like Dolly, I'm not the best at my game that day, ha ha.'"