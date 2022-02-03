Watch Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Call Out Hoda Kotb For Avoiding Joel Schiffman Question

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Looks Back on First Romance With Ben Affleck

Let's just focus on J.Lo, shall we?

On NBC's Today show Feb. 3, co-host Hoda Kotb tried to keep the spotlight firmly on Jennifer Lopez while avoiding discussing her split from partner Joel Schiffman. The TV personality held up a recent People magazine cover, which features the singer prominently and also contains a blurb about Hoda's breakup.

"You look beautiful on People," Hoda told Lopez. "Let me just block out this corner."

Laughing, J.Lo snatched the magazine, saying, "Why you trying to block out the corner? You don't want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is Hoda?"

Chuckling herself, the host replied, "Touché. Touché," and high-fived the star.

Earlier during the interview, the Marry Me actress was asked about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

"I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately and that's what we've learned," she said of her boyfriend, who she previously split from in 2004 before reuniting last spring.