Savannah Chrisley and Ex Nic Kerdiles Speak Out After His Reported Suicide Attempt

Watch : Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience

To anyone struggling, you're not alone.

Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles took to Instagram last night, Feb. 2, to share an emotional recollection of Nic's recent suicide attempt.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars began the nearly 20-minute long video by providing statistics about the coronavirus pandemic's negative impact on mental health, assuring anyone who's experienced increased depression or anxiety that they're not alone.

Afterward, Nic spoke his truth.

"I'm super grateful to be here today," Nic said. "As Todd mentioned, I recently went through COVID as well and now [I'm] reading a lot more about it to kind of understand why this situation might have happened that occurred the other night."

He continued, "With COVID and some of the things that I've had from COVID, I've been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it to a point that...I don't remember anything that happened that night and I was in a full blackout."