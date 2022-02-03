Don’t Miss Soko Glam’s 30% Discount on Game-Changing K-Beauty Skincare Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We are only in month two of 2022. Don't slip up on your goals now. If self-care and reinvigorated skincare routine were top of mind going into this new year, you need to shop at Soko Glam. It's the best destination for K-Beauty products. These are effective products that are easy to use, effective, gentle on skin, and affordably priced.
If you haven't shopped at Soko Glam before, this is the perfect time to start because some of their best-selling products are on sale for 30% off in honor of the Lunar New Year. If you're already a loyal customer, then what are you waiting for? Don't miss out on this sale. Personally, I got to a point where anything that wasn't just plain water irritated my skin and made it red. I "discovered" Soko Glam in Spring 2021 and it was a total game changer for me. If you are on the quest for great skincare products, here are some recommendations for you.
The Plant Base Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
This product claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and stimulate collagen production when you incorporate this product into your skincare routine. This blend soothes and strengthens the skin, plus it soothes irritation and redness.
One shopper said, "I can't recommend this product enough! Great for all skin types!" Another said, "This ampoule is super absorbent and it just sticks right on your skin. Without being sticky, of course. I can feel my skin getting healthier. Super fun to use."
SkinRX MadeCera Cream
Don't you just love a multi-tasking product? This cream fights inflammation, brightens skin, and delivers powerful anti-aging benefits, according to SkinRX. This non-greasy formula is super lightweight and it absorbs quickly, so you can use it during the day or at night.
A shopper shared, "It saved my skin! I originally got it because I needed a new moisturizer to treat my contact dermatitis (and from over-exfoliating my face with St. Ives), so my skin was super flakey, dry, and I was in pain for nearly a month. I tried other moisturizers to try to fix my skin, but everything I placed on my skin just burned badly. Luckily, this did save my skin, and Read more about review stating It saved my skin!it's the only moisturizer I've fallen in love with; I just ordered my third tube!"
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
After cleansing, apply this toner. It balances your pH levels while reducing the appearance of dark spots, pigmentation, and acne scars, according to the brand. Unlike most toners, your skin won't feel dry or tight after using this.
"This toner is very good if you are like me who have dehydrated skin in some area, I only have one week of use and I have noticed that my skin has a unique glow, the most important thing is that it feels hydrated. Really love it," a Soko Glam customer said.
Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence
Use this essence daily twice a day after cleansing and toning to get that next level glow from healthy skin. This hydrating and brightening essence gives your skin the balance it needs and the radiance you've always wanted.
A shopper shared, "This essence is super hydrating total game changer for my skin, highly recommend." Another reviewed, "On my second bottle. It's huge and lasts forever. Watery texture, super hydrating and soothing. Can layer infinitely. Love this stuff!!!"
Good (Skin) Days On the Bright Side Moisturizer
If you're looking for a lightweight moisturizer that packs hydration, try out this one. It absorbs quickly, feels refreshing, and it's a great wake up in the early morning.
"This moisturizes my skin without making it feel greasy or making me sweat. It makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated," a fan of the product shared.
Another Soko Glam customer said, "I have sensitive dry skin skin. I have been using this product for a few months now and definitely notice a difference on my skin.
Note: a little bit goes a long way."
British M Annatto Hair Oil
This Best of K-Beauty Award winner is a hair oil from the Amazon. It's infused with organic pumpkin seed and argan oil, which are said to strengthen dry hair and provide a long-lasting shine.
A shopper gushed, "My daughter goes out a lot so her hair all damaged from the sun. My friend told me about this oil. It's a miracle. Just one use, I saw huge difference!"
Another declared, "This product is life! My hair is usually dry and uninteresting, but with this, it gives me nice texture and a look that doesn't look too manicured but more natural! Love it!"
Swanicoco Fermentation Peptine Eye Care Cream
This eye cream plumps fine lines and wrinkles in the eye area and erases dark circles, per Soko Glam. It's free from all those icky things you don't want in your skincare, like colors, parabens, sulfates, animal products, alcohol, mineral oil and silicone.
A shopper shared, "Of the eye creams here, this one has worked best for me. My eye area is dry and sensitive. This feels soothing going on and has moisturized my eye area like no other moisturizer has. Been getting it for over a year now and see a difference in the way my under eye concealer goes on."
Another reviewed, "I've tried many eye creams that are way more expensive than this product and didn't see a difference. After 2 weeks using this product I definitely see a change. It's very light weight and feels great. I highly recommend."
Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Drop
This Vitamin C serum claims to brighten the skin while being gentle on those with sensitive skin. The reported benefits of Vitamin C include fading dark spots and hyperpigmentation, reducing fine lines, and evening out skin tone.
One shopper described it as the "most gentle Vitamin C serum I've ever tried, explaining, "This is the only Vitamin C serum that I've tried in my life that doesn't make my super sensitive skin itchy. I think the 20% Vitamin C products are the market are way too acidic and irritating for the skin. I use only two drops of this every time and I can definitely see an effect on brightening and faster healing of acne hyperpigmentation. And to put the cherry on top, there are NO preservatives in this product. No parabens, phenoxyethanol, sodium benzoate, nada, nothing. It's part of my daily routine now."
"HOLY GRAIL," another shopper declared, adding, "I cannot express how much I love this product! It has completely changed my skin. I could see a difference in the texture of my skin and a reduction in dark spots/ acne scars in about a week. A WEEK! A little goes a long way, so I imagine that the bottle I have will last quite a long time.
I have already recommended this to a couple of my friends!"
Benton Aloe Propolis Soothing Gel
This is a personal favorite because it soothes my irritated skin, fades acne scars, and makes my skin look a bit brighter. It has antibacterial properties too, which is just what acne-prone skin needs.
"This is holy grail status. It's amazing and helps my skin so much!! Ugh I love it and will never be without it," a shopper declared.
Another said, "I loooove this stuff! I have oily, acne prone, super sensitive skin. This is perfect for me! Its a gel type texture and you only have to use a small pea sized amount to cover your whole face. It is very soothing and makes my skin look plump and feeling hydrated. I will use this until the end of time! Seriously, best BEST MOISTURIZER I HAVE EVER USED! product ever!"
