Let Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page Get Your Heart Pumping in The Gray Man First Look

Watch : Chris Evans' "Not Another Teen Movie": Live From E! Rewind

Have you ever seen so many stars in one teaser?

Netflix released its 2022 movie preview on Thursday, February 3 and gave fans a sneak peek at the films coming to the platform this year (with a new flick being announced each week). And let's just say, viewers are sure to recognize a few familiar faces.

For instance, movie buffs got their first look at Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' thriller The Gray Man. And if the action-packed scenes don't get your heart pumping, we're guessing the cast will (you can thank the Russo brothers for bringing three of your favorite heartthrobs together). While the trio's bromance is sure to delight fans, they're not the only A-listers with an action movie coming to the streaming service. The three-minute clip also featured Jennifer Lopez in her picture The Mother.

Plus, if you're in the mood for more of a mystery, you can spot Daniel Craig in the preview for Knives Out 2 and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in a teaser for Enola Holmes 2. And if comedy is more your thing, you can check out the sneak peeks for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's Me Time, Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's You People and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming.