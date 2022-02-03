24 Beauty Products Used by Stars Who Never Seem to Age: Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all know that celebrities have access to the best of the best makeup artists, hair stylists, and doctors, but the products that they use on a daily basis are vital to their self-care regimen. If there's a product that a star has sworn by for years, I can't help being curious, especially when it's a pick from one of those seemingly ageless stars. You know who I'm talking about, right? I'm thinking about those celebs who look the same during a "ten-year challenge" on social media. And, in all honesty, a lot of them even seem to be aging in reverse (i.e. pretty much all of the famous Jennifers). If they're using a product that I can afford, I am down to try it.

If you're wondering about the skincare, makeup, tanning, and hair care products that keep your favorite stars looking youthful and amazing, you're not the only one. Keep on scrolling to see go-to products recommended by Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, Paris Hilton, Kelly Ripa, Hoda Kotb, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Rowland, Lisa Bonet, Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Halle Berry, Padma Lakshmi, and Gwen Stefani.