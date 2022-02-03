How to Curate a Designer Refrigerator on a Beer Budget

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Although we are in the dog days of winter, it's never too early to get a head start on spring cleaning.
After seeing countless immaculately organized refrigerators on TikTok and Instagram, we were influenced to begin our annual organizing frenzy with our fridge a.k.a. the true heart of the home. Thankfully, Amazon had everything we needed to turn our vision of a designer-looking fridge into a reality!
The result? Our refrigerator not only sparks major joy every time we open it, but now we have a better sense of what is in our inventory, which prevents overbuying and makes us think twice before we order Postmates. Another side effect of an organized fridge is that our produce stays fresh for longer periods of time now that it's stored in proper containers.
Whether you live alone or with a house full of people, we highly recommend giving your fridge a makeover because it makes such a difference. To get you started on your designer refrigerator journey, we rounded up our favorite budget-friendly and aesthetically-pleasing organizers below!
BAKHUK 9-Pack Clear Refrigerator Mat
Step 1: Remove everything in your fridge, throw out any expired items (you know there's at least one) and lay down these washable mats that will catch future spills or leaks.
Lazy Susan Turntable Food Storage
One of the biggest game-changers for our fridge was adding in two of these lazy Susans! We put our milk, juices and creamers on one and condiments on the other, and it alleviated so much space.
Etienne Alair Fridge Organizer Bins - Set of 16
These clear bins can serve some many purposes! We love how you can easily see what's in each one. Plus, no more tearing apart your whole fridge for the lemon that went rogue!
Totally Kitchen Plastic Egg Holder
We don't know about you, but we always overbuy eggs because we underestimate how many we have. With this clear egg holder, you can see exactly how many you have left for those weekend omelets!
Homeries Wine & Water Bottle Organizer Holder
Have your favorite wine chilled and ready to go for when your anxiety calls! This stackable organizer will ensure your go-to blend isn't at risk of rolling out of the fridge.
BottleLoft by Strong Like Bull Magnets (2-Strip Pack)
These genius strips stick to your refrigerator ceiling and can hold up to six beers! Not to mention, they'll alleviate shelf space that you can use for other food items. You're gonna need these come Super Bowl Sunday!
Prodyne Acrylic Juice Jar
Ditch the cartons and keep your milk, juices or water in these sleek jars!
elabo Food Storage Containers Fridge Produce Saver (3-Piece Set)
If you're like us and buy a bunch of produce every week thinking you're going to eat at home and be super healthy, but end up eating out more than expected, these containers will help your produce stay fresh! Each one has a vent system at the bottom which works to control humidity by regulating the flow of air.
Small Plastic Butter Dish with Lid
This dish has built-in guides to help you cut the perfect slices of butter every time. Plus, it has anti-sticking technology.
YekouMax Fridge Pull-Out Drawer Organizer
Maximize your refrigerator space with these pull-out drawers that easily clip onto shelves.
Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0 (Set of 3)
These sleek herb pods will make your basil and cilantro stay fresh for longer periods of time. Just add water to the reservoir every couple of days to help your herbs thrive for up to three weeks!
iDesign Fridge Binz BPA-Free Plastic Beverage Can Organizer with Lid
Sodas and beers can take up a lot of shelf space, but thankfully, this organizer holds up to eight beverages to give you more room for other foods.
mDesign Plastic Food Storage Bin Organizer with 3 Compartments
Who else has a bunch of plastic bags in their fridge filled with random ingredients or leftovers? This bin is perfect for keeping them organized or holding other things like yogurt or cheese.
Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids (18-Pack)
These 100% BPA-free glass containers are must for meal prep enthusiasts or anyone who is sick of plastic take-out containers taking up too much space in the fridge. The best part? They're safe for the oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer.
