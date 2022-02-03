Man Arrested After RHOC's Elizabeth Lyn Vargas "Held Captive" in Home

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was rescued by police on Feb. 1 after an armed man was discovered at her home "actively threatening" her life. Read on for details about the harrowing incident.

A Los Angeles man has been arrested following an "emergency situation" involving Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was rescued by police on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after being "held captive for a number of hours" inside her California home, according to her manager, David Weintraub. Vargas is now "doing fine," Weintraub told local news outlet KABC-TV, but "has been extremely traumatized by the events."

Per a Newport Beach Police Department press release obtained by E! News, officers intervened when they were called to a home near Balboa Pier for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police "observed an emergency situation that warranted the immediate evacuation of the victim from the residence," authorities said, without confirming the victim's identity.

"Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim," the release read. "Officers took immediate action and placed the suspect into custody."

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Ryan Geraghty. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and extortion.

An investigation is ongoing, according to Newport Beach police.

Online records show that Geraghty is being held at the Central Men's Jail in Orange County. He is due in court on Feb. 3.

It's unclear if Geraghty has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

In the wake of the harrowing incident, Vargas is "just glad to be safely out of that situation," her manager said.

In a statement to Page Six, Weintraub added, "She's shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience… Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she's doing well."

The manager also noted to KABC-TV that security surrounding the reality star's home "is going to be extremely beefed up," adding, "nobody will really have any access to her."

E! News reached out to Vargas' rep for comment but did not hear back.

