Rihanna Breaks Silence on Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, shared a new photo of her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 2, along side the perfect caption that paid tribute to her growing "gang."

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 03, 2022 1:48 AMTags
BabiesMusicRihannaCouplesCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna Is PREGNANT & Baring Her Bump: See Pics!

Rihanna is ready to start sharing her journey to motherhood.

Earlier this week, the R&B icon revealed her pregnancy by posing for a glamorous NYC photo shoot with partner A$AP Rocky. Now, RiRi has broken her silence on the major milestone and shared her first at-home pic of her growing baby bump.

The 33-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child, posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Feb. 2, showing her holding up her orange jersey top and lovingly looking down at her pregnant belly. 

After adding photos from her headline-making maternity shoot, Rihanna captioned the gallery with a reference to her growing "gang." She boldly wrote, "how the gang pulled up to black history month." And that's how it's done! 

It appears that the Fenty designer snapped the adorable bathroom pic more than a week ago, on Jan. 25, when she was spotted out in New York in the same fashion ensemble. At the time, she was seen picking up dinner and bringing it to A$AP Rocky at the studio, where he's been working on new music. Needless to say, RiRi was a total pro at keeping her pregnancy top secret until the grand reveal.  

photos
All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

She has yet to discuss the baby's sex or name.

Over the past year, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have cemented their status as a Hollywood power couple, with her supporting him at ComplexCon in November and the duo turning heads by attending the Met Gala side-by-side in September.

Instagram

However, the "Diamonds" artist revealed on E! News' Daily Pop that they weren't always planning to attend the fashion gala together. "We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared," Rihanna told Victor Cruz on Sept. 23. "We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s––t.'"

Now, they're about to become a family of three.

See all the fab photos of her NYC pregnancy photo shoot here.

 

