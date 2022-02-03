BaubleBar's Fan-Favorite Tarot Necklaces Are Finally Back in Stock!

These best-sellers sold out in three days, so be sure to snap these up while you still can.

You manifested it, and it came to fruition! BaubleBar's fan-fave Tarot Card necklaces are finally back in stock. According to BaubleBar, they sold out in just three days, and with how popular tarot and manifestation have become in recent years, it's not hard to see why the collection sold out so fast. With that said, we highly suggest getting one (or more!) for yourself before they're gone again. 

Can't decide which necklace to get? We suggest starting with your birthday. Each sign in the zodiac has a corresponding tarot card in the Major Arcana. If yours happens to be one of the options available, you can wear the pendant to rep your sign and carry the energies around that tarot card with you wherever you go. For instance, The Lovers are perfect for Gemini, The Empress can work for either Libra or Taurus, and The Sun is great for Leo. 

Each pendant also has info on the back about what each tarot card represents. For example, The Star card is about hope and inspiration. If you need a little bit of that in your life, you may want to get The Star card pendant. If you want to attract luck and opportunity, the Wheel of Fortune pendant may be for you. 

To learn more or to shop one for yourself, be sure to check out the below.  

BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace

BaubleBar's ultra-popular Tarot Card Collection has eight gorgeous necklaces made with gold-plated brass and enamel. The pendants all feature classic tarot card art, and you have the option to get The Magician, The Lovers, The Moon, The Sun, Strength, The Star, Wheel of Fortune and the top-selling style, The Empress. They look really great in a stack, but work just as well alone. We have the Wheel of Fortune and it looks so pretty in person. Well worth it!

